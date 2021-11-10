KINGSPORT - Billy Jennings, 62, of Kingsport passed away into his eternal rest on November 6. He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend.
He was a veteran of the US Army and during his enlistment he served in Germany. He was a welder by trade. He also had a passion for restoring vintage automobiles.
He was preceded in death by his Wife, Regina Jennings. Father, Hansel Robert Jennings. Mother, Loretta Thacker Pritchard. Sister, Rhonda Jean Jennings.
He is survived by a faithful friend, Linda Combs. two sons, Billy Jennings Jr., and Christopher Jennings; three grandchildren, Christopher Irk, Adrienne Jennings and Kaitlyn Joseph; two brothers, Randy Jennings and wife Theresa, Robert Jennings Jr., and wife Ann; one sister, Angela Conkin and husband Allen; and several nieces and nephews.
A private Family graveside service is scheduled for a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the Jennings family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Jennings family.