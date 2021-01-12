Billy J. Sims Jan 12, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Billy J. Sims, 63, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Hill Billy J. Sims Oak Arrangement Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.