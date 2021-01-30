May 16, 1961 – January 29, 2021
KINGSPORT - Billy “Bill” Harold Bowen, 59, of Kingsport, died on Friday, January 29, 2021 after an extended stay at Orchard View Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center in Kingsport. Born in Kingsport, he spent most of his life there except for his years of service in the United States Air Force. After his military service, he continued his professional work at JP Stevens until the company’s closure. Bill was a lifetime member of Calvary Baptist Church in Kingsport. He was an avid sports enthusiast, spending much of his time following all sports. His favorite teams were the Dobyns-Bennett Indians, the Tennessee Volunteers, and the Minnesota Vikings, and he loved NASCAR racing. Bill enjoyed the outdoors, and in his earlier years loved to fish and spend time in nature.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover Otis and Helen Bellamy Bowen, and his brother, Charles Lee “Butch” Bowen.
Bill is survived by his son, Braden Bowen (Kayla); granddaughter, Ellie Jane Bowen; step-daughter, Erica McCombs; step-grandchildren, Makayla, Tyler and Kennedy McCombs; sisters, Phyllis Bowen Sipe and Cathy Bowen; nephews, Justin Wright (Elizabeth) and Jay Wright (Joanna Pulichene); and longtime family friend, Mike Trent (Kay).
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, February 1, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Donnie Brannen officiating.
Pallbearers will be Steve Bingham, Mike Trent, Chad Shanks, Donald Chewning, Justin Wright, and Jay Wright.
The family requests all attendees wear masks and practice physical distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1238 Pine Street, Kingsport, TN 37664.
Billy’s family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation for the staff at Orchard View for the many years of care he received. They were like an extended family to him.