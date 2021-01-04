KINGSPORT – Billy Glen Byrd, 87, went home to be with the Lord on January 1, 2021 at the V.A. Medical Center at Mountain Home.
Billy was an Automotive Mechanic by trade until his retirement and was also employed by Johnson Funeral Home of Church Hill for 20+ plus years. Billy proudly served his Country in The United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Jean Byrd, his parents Allie R. and Gussie Byrd, brothers Pastor Joe Byrd, Allie R. Byrd Jr, Donald Byrd, and Johnny Byrd and one sister Faye Porter.
Billy is survived by his son, Stanley Byrd (Tammy); grandchildren, Jamie Byrd (Cassie), Kaci Byrd, and Erin Byrd; great grandchild, Scarlett Mae Byrd; brother, Jim Byrd and many special nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor George Winegar officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 6 at Ross Campground Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 to go in procession. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
