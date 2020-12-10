KNOXVILLE - Billy "Gene O" Eugene Blevins, Age 74, of Knoxville, TN entered the Gates of Heaven and into the Arms of Jesus on December 8, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center with his loving wife by his side. Gene was in the automotive business his entire life, and was a NASCAR announcer for 25 years. He was a member of Awaken City Church in Knoxville, TN, and loved his Savior Lord Jesus Christ.
When Gene entered Heaven, Jesus welcomed him with open Arms, along with his Mom and Dad Casey and Irene Blevins as well as his brothers Jack, and Mack.
Gene leaves behind to cherish his memories, his soul mate and the love of his life Peggy Scarbrough Blevins; daughter, Victoria Shea "Tori" Blevins; sisters, Betty (Frank) Spivey of Kingsport, TN, Judy (Ronnie) Kinkead of Weber City, VA; nephew, Casey (Brook) Kinkead of Weber City, VA; great niece, Braylee Kinkead. Gene also leaves behind Peggy's daughter Gina (Warren) Wells of Knoxville, TN; grandson, William Jeptha "Jep" Wells. Gene will be truly missed by his church family, his many friends in Knoxville, and his friends in the automotive business.
Gene leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, loyalty, and generosity to his family and friends. He embodied strength and perseverance in life's many challenges. He was an inspiration to all who had the pleasure to call him friend.
Open calling hours will be held at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920 on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 1:00PM to 4:00PM. Family and friends will gather at Holston View Cemetery, 226 Yuma Rd., Weber City , VA 24290, for a Graveside Service on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 12:00PM with Steve Fatow to officiate the service. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to Evangelism of Earth, P.O. Box 30374, Knoxville TN 37930. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.berryfuneralhome.com