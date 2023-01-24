HILTONS, VA - Billy Frantz Vermillion, age 83 of Hiltons, VA passed away while in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

He was born in Scott County. VA on August 24, 1939 to the late Mr. and Mrs. S.V. and Mallie Hurt Vermillion. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard. Mr. Vermillion was the owner of Bill’s Electric and an avid fisherman and farmer. He also attended Darthula Baptist Church. Bill was a member of the IBEW Local #934.

