HILTONS, VA - Billy Frantz Vermillion, age 83 of Hiltons, VA passed away while in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
He was born in Scott County. VA on August 24, 1939 to the late Mr. and Mrs. S.V. and Mallie Hurt Vermillion. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard. Mr. Vermillion was the owner of Bill’s Electric and an avid fisherman and farmer. He also attended Darthula Baptist Church. Bill was a member of the IBEW Local #934.
Other than his parents, Mr. Vermillion was preceded in death by his grandson Levi Vermillion; three brothers, Junior Vermillion, Walter Vermillion and Sam Vermillion; one sister, Mary Lee Depew; mother-in-law, Helen Baker; father-in-law, John Baker.
Billy is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Nadine Vermillion; sons, Billy Dewayne “Deetsie” Vermillion and wife Trina Blessing Vermillion, Larry Jerome Vermillion and wife Teresa Vermillion, Scotty Alexander Vermillion and wife Leanne Vermillion; grandchildren, Luke Vermillion and wife Jacqueline, Cortney Vermillion, Logan Vermillion and wife Rachel, Haley Vermillion, Drew Vermillion and Sophie Vermillion; great-grandchildren, Riley Vermillion, Addie Vermillion, Jonathan Jacob “J.J.” Rose, Kyleigh Vermillion, Kenleigh Vermillion, Eli Vermillion, Benson Keith, Carter Vermillion and Hallie Vermillion; sister, Elaine Culbertson; sister-in-law, Pam Baker and Mary Vermillion; brother-in-law, Hershel Baker and wife Betty Baker.
The family will receive friends Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 4 to 6 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. and anytime at the residence.
Funeral service will follow at 6 PM with Rev. Scotty Vermillion officiating.
Music will be provided by Eric and Luanne McMurray.
Graveside service will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 12 NOON in the Baker Family Cemetery, Hiltons, VA. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 11 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Billy Dewayne Vermillion, Larry Vermillion, Scotty Vermillion, Lucas Vermillion, Logan Vermillion, Drew Vermillion, Eli Starnes and Mark Baker
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Caris Hospice Care, Dr. Wesley Eastridge and Pam Baker.