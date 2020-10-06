KINGSPORT - Billy F. Starnes, age 73, of Kingsport, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Cambridge House Assisted Living, in Bristol, TN. A native of Ft. Blackmore, VA, Billy is a son of the late Carl and Kellie (Kern) Starnes. He spent most of his life as an over the road trucker, having logged over a million miles throughout his career. Billy was a hard worker, always the life of the party, caring and compassionate. Singing was his favorite thing to do after he retired and he loved attending local karaoke nights and spending time with his friends. Billy also enjoyed camping, working on cars, traveling and listening to music. He loved many people throughout his life and he will be greatly missed.
Billy F. Starnes leaves behind to cherish his memory: Son: Bill Starnes, of Gorham, ME; Daughter: Amy Starnes, of Westbrook, ME; Brother: Ricky Starnes, of Kingsport, TN; Sister: Judy Jones and husband, Lloyd, of Kingsport, TN; Special Friend: Peggy Spangler.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the nurses and staff of Cambridge House – Bristol, TN, for their care over the past few years.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Billy F. Starnes in a graveside committal service to be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020 in Oak Hill Memory Gardens. Pastor Eddie Whitley will officiate. Those attending will meet at Oak Hill Memory Gardens by 2:50 pm for the service.
