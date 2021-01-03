BIG STONE GAP, VA - On January 1, 2021, at age 65, Billy Dan Roberts was graciously received into his eternal home with our Heavenly Father where pain, tears, and sorrow no longer prevail. He will be remembered by his quick wit and mischievous smile. He has always been more generous than his ability to give. After graduating from Appalachia High School, he proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. After many years of declining health he is finally at peaceful rest.
Billy was born in Washington DC on October 3, 1955. He was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Roberts; father, John D. Roberts; and his brother, David Roberts.
He is survived by his sister, Darlene (Don) Estridge, Sarah (Jerry) Naylor; brother, Joe (Tammie) Roberts; several nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Jerry Naylor. Burial will follow at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery. His family would like to thank all the health care providers, staff, and extended family that loved him at Heritage Hall, Big Stone Gap, VA. Roy A. Green Funeral Home is serving the Roberts Family.
Due to Covid – 19 state regulations, those attending funeral services are asked to wear mask/facial coverings. Social distancing guidelines will also be in place.