FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Billy Curtis Columbus Salling, 86, Ft. Blackmore, VA, passed away, Monday, July 10, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Bill was born in Scott County, VA, on January 4, 1937, to the late Clyde Vernon Salling and Mary Belle Elliott Salling.
Bill was always most happy around his family and friends and helping everyone around the community that needed anything.
He was also a fifty-five-year member of the Fincastle 33 Masonic Lodge.
In addition to his parents, his loving wife of 59 years, Bonnie Hillman Salling; son-in-law, Greg Newland; father-in-law, James Ketron Hillman; sisters, Beverly Barnette, Barbara Summey, Bethel Brock, Betty Bledsoe, Blanche Wolfe, Bobbie Cruby, and Beatrice Lane; and brothers-in-law, Paul Cruby, Junior Summey, Robert Bledsoe, Jerry Wolfe, and Wayne (Barlow) Hill preceded him in death.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Catherine Hall (Harold), James Salling (Sandy), and Wilma Newland; grandchildren, Paige Keller (Steven), Jeremy Hall (Jamie), Heather Peterson (Josh), and Holly Jones (Mike Heller); great-grandchildren, Maci, Mason, Hayden, and Colin; siblings, Carol Hill, Bernice Arrington (Howard), Brenda Mann, and Buford Salling (Brenda); and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7p.m., Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Masonic Services will be conducted at 6:45p.m., by members of the Fincastle Lodge #33. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Larry Beavers and Earnest Mitchell officiating. The Quillen Family will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00a.m., Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Salling-Grizzle Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15a.m., to go in procession to the graveside service.
Jeremy Hall, Steven Keller, Scott Hill, Tim Bledsoe, Don Osborne, Brandon McConnel, Gerald Perry, and David Mann will serve as pallbearers. John Class III, Lewis Roop, James Lawson, Joe Osborne, Mark Osborne, Gale McConnell, Don Lucas, Sammy Cruby, Larry Cruby, Todd Cassell, and Dwain Salling will serve as honorary pallbearers.