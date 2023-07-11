FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Billy Curtis Columbus Salling, 86, Ft. Blackmore, VA, passed away, Monday, July 10, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Bill was born in Scott County, VA, on January 4, 1937, to the late Clyde Vernon Salling and Mary Belle Elliott Salling.

