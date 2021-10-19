KINGSPORT - Billy C. Harris 89, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at his home. He was born in Osaka, VA to the late Carson and Beulah Harris. Billy served his country in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper during the Korean War. He worked as a millwright for Daniels Construction Company for many years before his retirement. Billy was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents Carson and Beulah Harris; son, Boyd Harris; sister, Peggy Isaacs; special aunt, Helen Cox; daughter-in-law, Lisa Harris; special friend and fishing buddy, Doug.
Survivors include his sons, Victor Harris, Randal Harris and wife Gretchen, and Butch McConnell and wife Crystal; grandchildren, Brandon, Michael and Matthew Harris, Steven, Heath, and Michelle McConnell; sisters, Pauline Malone, Wanda M. Gibson, and Alice Trafford; special friends, Sissy and Louise Miller; along with a host of extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 3pm to 5pm on Thursday, October 21, 2021. A funeral service will follow with Rev. Jack Edwards officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Mountain View Cemetery in Jefferson City, TN. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Harris family.