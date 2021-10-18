KINGSPORT - Billy C. Harris 89, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at his home. To view arrangements and survivors please visit www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home is serving the Harris family.
