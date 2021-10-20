KINGSPORT - Billy C. Harris 89, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at his home.
The family will receive friends from 3pm to 5pm on Thursday, October 21, 2021. A funeral service will follow with Rev. Jack Edwards officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Mountain View Cemetery in Jefferson City, TN. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Harris family.