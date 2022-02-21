KINGSPORT - Billy C. Dishner, Sr., 88, of Kingsport, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
Billy was born in Scott County, Virginia on September 25, 1933, to the late Clarence and Elizabeth Dishner. He was a member of Oak Drive Baptist Church and retired from AEP with nearly 30 years of service. Billy loved his family, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were his greatest joy in life.
In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Pruitt Dishner; and sister, Thelma Willis.
Left to cherish Billy’s memory are his children, Gail Whitley (Pastor Eddie) and son, Billy C. Dishner, Jr. (Susan); grandchildren, Eddie Whitley, Jr. (Sara), Amy Maupin (Chris), Brian Whitley (Angela) and Cody Dishner; great-grandchildren, Cole Maupin (Sarah), Cade and Whitley Maupin, and Heath, Grant, Nate and Anna Kate Whitley; sisters, Frances Olterman and Betty Story; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 pm, Wednesday, February 23, 2022, with a Celebration of Billy’s life beginning at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Eddie Whitley officiating. Eulogy will be provided by his son, Billy, Jr. Graveside Services will follow in the Garden of Everlasting Life at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Billy’s honor may be made to Alzheimer’s Association by visiting www.alz.org and to Oak Drive Baptist Church, 1020 Oak Drive, Kingsport, TN 37665.
The family would like to thank Billy’s caregiver of almost 3 years, Carolyn Jackson for the care, kindness and friendship Carolyn provided to Billy and to the family. Also, Billy’s friend and neighbor, Richard Jacquay for his friendship and weekly visits.
