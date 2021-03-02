ROGERSVILLE - Billy "Bill" Burns, age 80, of Rogersville, passed away on March 2, 2021 in Rogersville.
Bill was born to Jack and Delia Burns on May 19, 1940. He attended school at Rogersville High School. Bill worked and retired from Holston Defense. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack "Bud" Burns.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Billie Burns; daughter, Amy (Michael) Hickman; step-daughters, Andrea (John) Murnane and Cindy (Bill) Ward; grandchildren, Whitney (Will) Evans, Zack Murnane, Braxton VanCleave, Lauren (Bryant) Adams, Fletcher Hickman, Sam Hickman, and Mikayla Bell; great-grandson, Breylon Hickman; sister, Daisy Smith; brother, Jim Burns; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Bill wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Stephanie Cooper for all her care she has shown during this time.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 11:00 am in Creech's Chapel Cemetery with Elder Larry Miller officiating. Anyone wishing to attend the services is asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am.
The family has requested if you plan on attending the service to please wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be grandsons and sons-in-law.
Memorials contributions may be given to Guthrie's Gap Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 155 Bulls Gap, TN 37711.
