CHURCH HILL – Billy Andrew Evans, 46, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 28, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home or anytime at Billy’s resident. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Heath Smith officiating. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 3 at 12:00 PM on East Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:00 AM to go in procession. Special parking will be available for anyone wishing to ride the motorcycles.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Wallen, Dewey Davis, Mark Mallory, Cody Caldwell, Kevin Starnes, Jon Ketron, and Aiden Evans. Honorary pallbearers will be Freddie Castle, Darrell Berry, Jim Holder, and Terrell Evans.
