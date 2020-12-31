CHURCH HILL – Billy Andrew Evans, 46, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 28, 2020.
Billy grew up in the Long Island community in Sullivan County and then moved to Hawkins County where he graduated from Volunteer High School. He worked at the City of Kingsport for 21 years in maintenance. He owned Triple E Customs motorcycle shop in Church Hill.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tom and Lorene Evans, Daniel Gold; brothers, Thomas Wesley Evans; half-brother, Joshua Newell Crawley; father-in-law, Roger Smith.
Billy is survived by his girlfriend, Bobbie Arnold; parents, Tim and Grace Evans; son, Isaac Wesley Kyle Evans; mother of his son, Debbie Evans; step-son, Hunter Arnold; step daughter, Megan Arnold; special grandson, Colt Arnold; brother, Michael James Evans (girlfriend, Ashley Cochran); special nephews, Aiden Evans and Justin Evans, special niece, Aviana Evans; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home or anytime at Billy’s resident. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Heath Smith officiating. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 3 at 12:00 PM on East Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:45 AM to go in procession. Special parking will be available for anyone wishing to ride the motorcycles.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Wallen, Dewey Davis, Mark Mallory, Cody Caldwell, Kevin Starnes, Jon Ketron, and Aiden Evans. Honorary pallbearers will be Freddie Castle, Darrell Berry, Jim Holder, and Terrell Evans.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Evans family.