Billie Sue Quillen, age 85 of Gate City, VA went to be the Lord on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Scott County, VA on October 20, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Abe Templeton and Blanche Pierson Templeton. In addition to her parents, Billie was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Willis Quillen; son, Paul W. Quillen, Jr; grandson, Brian P. Spears; brothers, Robert Templeton, Marvin Templeton, Bruce Templeton; sister, Louise Miller; 6 half-brothers and 4 half-sisters. She was a member of Sloan Town Community Church. After retiring from Eastman, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, doing embroidery, crocheting, making quilts, working on puzzles and in her flowers.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy Spears and husband, David of Kingsport, TN, Diana Wilson and husband, Robert of Nickelsville, VA; son, Danny Quillen and wife, Cathy of Gate City, VA; grandchildren, Brittany Spears, Brett Spears, Amy Quillen, Dolly Robinson, Charity Addington, Gabriel Quillen and Brandon Wilson; 11 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Monday, October 26, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA and anytime at the residence of her daughter, Judy Spears.
Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Steve Templeton and Bro. Danny Quillen officiating. Music will be provided by Cathy Quillen and Ronnie Sloan.
Graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11 AM in the Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Colonial Funeral Home by 10:30 AM.
Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to her caregivers for helping her and supporting her family. She is truly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
