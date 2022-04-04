KINGSPORT - Billie Sue Boyd Roberts, 91, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 3, 2022, after a long illness.
She was born in Big Stone Gap, VA and had lived in Kingsport most of her life.
Mrs. Roberts was a member of Port City Church.
She was very active in her children’s lives, the community and church. Mrs. Roberts was an Army wife for 23 years.
She loved spending time with her family and was a wonderful cook. Mrs. Roberts loved keeping her home and yard immaculate.
Mrs. Roberts was preceded in death by her husband, 1SG (RET) Mack H. Roberts; infant son, David Roberts; daughter, Trudy Roberts-Persinger; sisters, Rose-Glynn Boyd and Ann Boyd Guy; brothers, Gene Boyd, Junior Boyd, Jack Boyd and Don Boyd.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Jan Morgan (Greg), Judy Harrison (Guy) and Ginger Moody (Chad); son, Mack Roberts, Jr. (Rochelle); grandchildren, Lucas Harrison (Vanessa), Nicholas Harrison (Amy), Joshua Morgan (Meaghan), Colton Begley, Callie Begley Hutchins (Eric), Hunter Roberts (Sabrina), Garrett Roberts (fiancé, Martha), Lesley Roberts Alford (Connor), Jacob Roberts; great-grandchildren, Mira Morgan, Grace, Hannah and Caleb Harrison, Charlotte Harrison, Laney Mae Hutchins, Kian Alford, Kodie Roberts and Nash Roberts: sister, Peggy Wilson Armstrong; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Chris Alford officiating.
A Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Meditation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital online at www.stjude.org
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the nurses and staff of Wexford House and the nurses of Amedisys Hospice.
The care of Billie Roberts and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.