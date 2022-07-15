“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints”-Psalm 116: 15
BIG STONE GAP, VA - Billie Ruth Holcomb, 81, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at The Laurels in Norton, Va.
She was a member of Cedar Ridge Freewill Baptist Church. She loved sewing and working in the yard, but her real love was spending time with her family.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents, James Kelly Belt and Evelyn (Napier) Belt; husband, Thurman Eugene Holcomb, Sr.; and sister, Mabel Poff and Anna Lee Cole.
Surviving are her children, Regina Gilley (Steve), Wise, Va., Thurman Holcomb (Debbie), Kingsport, Tn., James Holcomb (Mona), Big Stone Gap, and Sherry Carroll (Rick), Berea, Ky.; nine grandchildren, Jason Gilley (Dana), Rebecca Bevins (Keith), Jessica Childress (Kevin), Tyler Garrett (Kaitlyn), Carlee Burton (Wes), Zack Holcomb (Megan), Lucas Holcomb (Abby), Evan Holcomb (Haley) and Colton Holcomb (Dee); nine great grandchildren, Brady, Josie, Jacob, Jonah, Kyleigh, Tucker, Owen, Noah and Riley; sister, Betty Lou Cornett (J. H. Rivers), Big Stone Gap; brother, James Kelly Belt; brother-in-law, Jack Cole, Big Stone Gap; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm – 2:00pm Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Avenue, W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 2:00pm with Preacher Bill Tignor and Adam Swinney officiating.
Burial will follow in the American Legion Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Cedar Ridge Freewill Baptist Church, P. O. Box 563, Big Stone Gap, Va. 24219
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Holcomb family.