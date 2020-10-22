CHURCH HILL - Billie Ruth Cornwell, 91, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Born in Pontiac, Michigan, she had resided in Church Hill most of her life. Mrs. Cornwell attended the University of Tennessee. Her and her husband, John were full time farmers, Billie was a member of First Baptist Church of Church Hill.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Monte Brown; 1 brother, 1 sister.
Billie is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, John R. Cornwell, son, John R. Cornwell, Jr. (Deborah), Charles Cornwell (Peggy), Steven Cornwell, and William Cornwell (Sharon); grandchildren, Brad, Megan, and Amanda; 5 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside will be held at Church Hill Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International Church Hill/Mt. Carmel Camp #41018, P.O. Box 846 Church Hill, TN 37642
