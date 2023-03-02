KINGSPORT - Billie Mearl Clark, 93, of Kingsport, passed away on Thursday morning, March 2, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late James Harry and Lillie Pearl Brown.
Billie was a member of Gravely Baptist Church. She was a loving homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt and friend to all who knew her. In her free time, Billie enjoyed being a seamstress and loved dancing with her husband.
In addition to her parents, Billie was preceded in death by her husband, James P. Clark Jr.; daughter, Phyllis Jean Henley; granddaughter, Amy M. Kistner; son-in-law, John R. Long; and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her daughter, Janice G. Long; son, Billy Don Clark; four grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Clark family will receive friends on Sunday, March 5, 2023 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Terry Bennett officiating.
For those who prefer donations, the Clark family has requested that donations be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17 Chicago, IL 60601.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Clark family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081