KINGSPORT - Billie Mearl Clark, 93, of Kingsport, passed away on Thursday morning, March 2, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late James Harry and Lillie Pearl Brown.

Billie was a member of Gravely Baptist Church. She was a loving homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt and friend to all who knew her. In her free time, Billie enjoyed being a seamstress and loved dancing with her husband.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you