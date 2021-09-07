2 Timothy 4:7. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
NORTON, VA - Billie Louise Clark Leho, 92, entered her eternal rest with Jesus on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Russell County Memorial Hospital in Lebanon, Virginia, after a short illness. Billie was a member of Central Free Will Baptist Church in Norton, Virginia. Billie was well known for her cooking and baking talents, sharing food with many throughout her life.
Billie was predeceased by her husband, John; son, John Alexander; her parents, Eston Clark and Earlie Orender Clark Roberts; her sisters Barbara Ellen Stidham, Juanita Clark, and Nancy Roberts; brothers Charles Clark, Jim Clark, and John Henry Roberts.
She is survived by her son, Mark Leho, Knoxville, Tennessee; daughters, Anna Baker (Terry), Rogersville, Tennessee and Kathy Patterson (Alan), Wise, Virginia; one daughter-in-law, Barbara Leho, Charleston, South Carolina; three grandsons, John Earl Leho, Evansville, Indiana, Harley Leho, Slidell, Louisiana and Rocky Baker, Annville, Kentucky; six granddaughters, Missy Baker, Newport, Tennessee, Jane Patterson, Wise, Virginia, Katie and Peyton Leho, Knoxville, Tennessee; Laura Beth Bennington, Riverview, Florida, and Josey Leho, Pensacola, Florida. nine great grandchildren; one sister, Thelma McLemore, Georgetown, Texas; special nephew and his wife, Jim and Phyllis Clark of Kingsport, TN; special niece, Becky Jones of Johnson City, TN; and a host of other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Shirley Wells for always checking on our mom. Special thanks to Russell County Memorial Hospital for the excellent care she received during her illness.
Graveside services for Billie will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton, Virginia with Pastor Gary Hill and David Nidiffer officiating. Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Central Free Will Baptist Church, P.O. Box 621 Norton, Virginia, 24273. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.