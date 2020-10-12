DRYDEN, VA - Billie L. Cress, passed away on Friday Oct. 9, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was the daughter of the late Mary (Kirk) Ward and Hugh Ward. She was a faithful member of the Church of God of Pennington Gap, she was baptized at an early age. Billie graduated from Dryden High School. She was a beautician in Big Stone Gap with her twin sister Sue Lawson for over 20 years. Then she joined C.A. Cress insurance in Pennington Gap, VA where she retired from in March of this year. She loved her family, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Ball, her parents and her brothers: Ed Ward, Earl Ward, sisters Sue Lawson & Mornie Ward.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Charles “Chuck” Cress of the home, children; Michael Ball and Wilma of Big Stone Gap, Debbie Cornett and Denny of Big Stone Gap, stepdaughters; Mandy Wagner, Elizabeth Cress, grandchildren; Jennifer Ball McCray, Crystal Lyke, Travis Ball, Zachary Cornett, step grandchildren, Remington Cress and Mattie Flanary, great -grandchildren, Lexi McCray, Mia McCray, Lucas David Ball, Alexzander Ball, and Ella Cornett, her brother, Joe Ward, special friends: Rita Brown, Della Smith, Angela Angie Fannon, nieces, Vickie Knell, Dana Mullins, other close relatives and friends.
The family will have a celebration of life service at a later date in Holding Funeral Home’s chapel.
