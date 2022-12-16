WEBER CITY, VA – Billie June (Wells) McConnell 81, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.
Billie was born on April 16, 1941 in St. Charles, VA. She lived most of her life in Scott County, VA. She was a charter member of Community Fellowship Baptist Church and was currently a member of First Baptist Church, Weber City, VA. Billie worked for the Scott County Virginia Star and McConnell and Sons Homebuilders in Weber City, VA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, W. E. “Darnell” McConnell; her father, Willie Wells; her mother, Reba (Tindle) Brittain; father of her sons, Ralph W. Carter; and several aunts and uncles.
Surviving are her three loving sons and daughters-in-law; Roger Carter (Allison), Terry Carter (Regenia), and Tracy Carter, all of Mt. Carmel, TN; two sisters, Barbara Beavers (John), Fenton, MI and Mary Sue Griffith (Jim), Lady Lake, FL; four step-children, Belinda Poland, Harrisonburg, VA, Eddie McConnell (Judy), Weber City, VA, Barry McConnell (Cathy), Gate City, VA, Lee McConnell (Crystal), Kingsport, TN;
Also surviving are her eight granddaughters whom she referred to as “Truly the most wonderful gift from God”; Rachel Vermillion (Logan), Andrea Mitchell (Nick), Ashley Carter, Lauren Carter, Taylor Carter, Sarah Carter, Holly Wade (Noah), and Ryan Carter; and two great-granddaughters, Carter and Hallie Vermillion. Other survivors include several step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Monday, December 19, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jon Rogers officiating. Music will be provided by her granddaughter, Taylor Carter and Judy McConnell.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Holston View Cemetery. Family and friends planning to attend are asked to assemble at 10:15 am at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to express a special thank you to all the staff at The Village at Allandale along with other caregivers Kilene Nixon, Alice Begley and Bernice Miller for the kindness shown to our mother while she was in their care.