WEBER CITY, VA – Billie June (Wells) McConnell 81, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Billie was born on April 16, 1941 in St. Charles, VA. She lived most of her life in Scott County, VA. She was a charter member of Community Fellowship Baptist Church and was currently a member of First Baptist Church, Weber City, VA. Billie worked for the Scott County Virginia Star and McConnell and Sons Homebuilders in Weber City, VA.

