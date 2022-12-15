Billie June McConnell Dec 15, 2022 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEBER CITY - Billie June McConnell, 81, of Weber City went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Scott County Funeral Home. Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Weber City Billie June Mcconnell Scott County Funeral Home Arrangement Lord Recommended for you