Billie Joyce Barnett Leeming, a former president of the Sullivan County Humane Society, died August 13th, 20023 in Friday Harbor, WA. She was 84 years old.

Mrs. Leeming moved to Kingsport in 1978 when her husband, Frank, became publisher of the Kingsport Times-News. As president of the humane society, she worked with city and county governments to adopt a number of animal-cruelty measures. She also successfully pushed for construction of a new county animal shelter.


