KINGSPORT - Billie Jou Bishop, age 76 of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport.

Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Bishop family.


LATEST VIDEOS

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you