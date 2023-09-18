Billie Jou Bishop Sep 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Billie Jou Bishop, age 76 of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport.Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Bishop family. LATEST VIDEOS Stay Engaged React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Transportation Religion Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Kingsport school system names special education athletic coordinator Volunteer High Fire Science Program gets its own fire truck New Hawkins County business sells handcrafted fairy companions Bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs to perform at ETSU Martin Center Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association earns state honors Get Involved! Helping children Local Events