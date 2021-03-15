INGSPORT - Billie Joe Neeley, 88, Kingsport, TN, went to be with the lord on Monday, March 15, 2021, after an extended illness. Billie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her personality was vibrant, and it was equally matched by the clothing and jewelry that she wore. Her death will leave a lasting hole in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her, but her legacy of love and kindness will surely continue.
Ms. Neeley was preceded in death by her parents, George and Myrtle Carter; husband Billy M. Neeley; son Rick Neeley; grandson Shannon Neeley; sister, Jean Rhoton; and brothers, Sammy, Cecil, and Jack Carter.
Billie is survived by her daughter, Teresa Neeley Richards; two sons, Dennis Neeley and wife Robin, and Gary Neeley, all of Kingsport; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five sisters, Mary Snapp, Reba Robinson, Lena Beasley and Diane Franklin, all of Kingsport; brother, Edgar Carter, of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 5:30-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
Services will follow at the funeral home on Wednesday at 7:00 pm with Pastor Jerry Musik officiating. Music by Holy Mountain church members.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 am Thursday at Holston View Cemetery.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Silver Angels (Jeanette and Patricia), Amedisys Hospice.