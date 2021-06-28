KINGSPORT - Billie Jo Mustaklem 81, of Kingsport, TN passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 27, 2021. A service celebrating her life will be held Wednesday, June 30th at 2:00pm at Morrison City Christian Church, 1940 Darnell Dr. Kingsport.
The family will receive friends after the service in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the charity of your choice.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is proudly serving the family of Billie Jo Mustaklem.