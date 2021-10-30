MOUNT CARMEL - Billie Jean Stacy, age 69 of Mount Carmel, TN passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness.
Billie was a graduate of Church Hill High School in 1970 and was employed by Massey’s Cleaners. She was a faithful fan of the Tennessee Lady Vols and Coach Pat Summit.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Bonnie Hall Stacy; sisters, Betty Jones, Shelby Gouge and Brenda Mullins; and brothers, Jimmie and Larry Stacy.
Survivors include her sister, Linda Dykes; brother, Harry Stacy and wife, Charlene; several nieces, nephews; and special friend Gary Oliver.
Due to COVID 19 concerns the family will have a graveside service at 2:00 PM, Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA with Rev. Jim Mullins officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for their care and concern. They would also like to thank her nieces and nephews for all their visits, care and concern.
