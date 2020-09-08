Billie Jean Byington, 82, entered into the loving arms of Jesus in the afternoon of Thursday, September 3, 2020. Billie was born on June 19, 1938 in Kyle’s Ford, TN to the late Arthur Paul Kinsler Sr. and Cleo Weda (Baker) Kinsler.
Billie was a member of Springdale Baptist Church and a previous volunteer member of the Red Cross. She was an amazing cook and beloved owner of Howards Chicken Shop in the early eighties, and later served as dietary manager at Wexford House of Kingsport. She had an appreciation of all things vintage and operated several thrift stores throughout the area. Billie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Billie Jean was preceded in death by her son Mark Wilson.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 54 years, James Murrel Byington, sons Roger Byington and wife Donna, Rodney Byington and wife Anissa, stepsons Fred Byington and wife Sandra, Randall Byington and wife Rhonda, daughters Fran Elliott and husband Mike, Myshell Miller and husband Bob, Tammy Nottingham and husband Fred, stepdaughter Donna Lowry and husband Joe, brothers Art (Slim) Kinsler and Joe Kinsler, sister Ina Castle, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 from noon until 2 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow in the chapel at 3 p.m. and be officiated by her beloved brother- in- law Jim Castle.
Billie will be laid to rest following services at 3 p.m. in the Garden of the Mausoleum at East Lawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The Byington family wishes to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the nurses and staff of Wilcox Hall. Online condolences may be made to the Byington family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com
East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Byington family.