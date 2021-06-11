DUFFIELD, VA - Billie Inna Jean (Lane) Akers, 89, of Duffield, VA passed away, Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Billie was born in Scott County, VA on May 2, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Lloyd Weslely and Osta Mae (Bates) Lane.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Coy Emmerson Akers; son, Roger K. Jones, and daughter, Tina Akers preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Greear; sister, Dalphine Gillenwater and husband, E.L. “Junior”; nephew, Jeff Darnell and wife, Debbie; great niece, Kellie Coleman; great-great nieces, Rebecca, and Ella; and a great-great nephew, Miles; and her best friend, Donna Akers.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, June 13, 2021, in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Gilliam Akers Cemetery, in the Copper Creek community of Scott County, VA with Rev. Jimmy Combs and Bill Lane officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the Gilliam Akers Cemetery for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Akers family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
