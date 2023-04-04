MOUNT CARMEL - Billie Curtis Conner, 91, born May 14, 1931, of Mount Carmel, TN, passed away at home surrounded by those that loved him on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Bill was the son of the late Hozie and Izola Hylton Conner of Floyd, VA. He served in the US Air Force from 1952-1960; Bill was a staff sergeant honorably discharged with a Good Conduct medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. Bill was an operations manager in the textile industry in SW Virginia and Kingsport, TN, before retiring from United Cloth of Spartanburg, SC, in 2008. After retirement, Bill became an author, publishing ten books.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Hope Conner; son, Michael Conner; and brother, Bobbie Conner.
Bill is survived by his daughters and son, Billie Carol (Tony) Linkous, Phyllis (Timmy) Kingery, Phillip Conner, Melanie Collins, and Tammy (Robbie) Wells; brother, Donald (Opaldeen) Conner; and 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; his little brown dog, Benji.
The family wants to express their gratitude to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, with special thanks to Ben, Carey, Kelly, and Becky for your help and support.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.