MOUNT CARMEL - Billie Curtis Conner, 91, born May 14, 1931, of Mount Carmel, TN, passed away at home surrounded by those that loved him on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Bill was the son of the late Hozie and Izola Hylton Conner of Floyd, VA. He served in the US Air Force from 1952-1960; Bill was a staff sergeant honorably discharged with a Good Conduct medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. Bill was an operations manager in the textile industry in SW Virginia and Kingsport, TN, before retiring from United Cloth of Spartanburg, SC, in 2008. After retirement, Bill became an author, publishing ten books.

