KINGSPORT - Billie Castle, 74, of Kingsport, passed away October 5, 2021. She worked at Tulsa Dental as an instrument maker. Billie was a loving mother and was a superhero to her kids. She never missed her opportunity to encourage others.
She is survived by her daughter, Christine Fleenor; two sons, Brent Castle and John Fleenor; and three grandchildren.
It was Billie’s wishes to be cremated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society, 380 Masengill Rd, Blountville, TN 37617.
