ROSE HILL, VA - Billie Ann Williams, 84 years old, of Rose Hill, Virginia, has taken her final journey on September 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents; Taft Bales and Pearl Roller Fletcher; son, Terry Williams; and husband, Lloyd Freeman Williams, Senior. Later in life, she was blessed to reunite with her high school sweetheart, Jack Brooks, who has also passed on.
She leaves behind two sons, Lloyd (Pete) and Jeff Williams; seven grandchildren, Bambi (Brandon) Lowe, Nicholas Williams, Lydia (Matt) Johnson, Derek (Heather) Williams, Chasney (Lynn) Hornsby, Greta (Brandon) Johnson, and Emily Leatherberry; great-grandchildren, Amanda Alford, Alexa Alford, Tyson Alford, Katie Shelby, Azrael Williams, Kinley Carter, Kaydence Williams, Mason Johnson, Aubrey Hornsby, Juliette Santiago, Xavier Santiago, Hailey (Brandon) Story, Bailey (KJ) Reisinger, Tylor Carter, and Blaine Lowe; great-great grandchildren, Jaxson Alford, Aurora Griffin, Azlyn and Roman Willis, Amelia, Oliver, and Jasper Story; and a host of grand pups.
Billie Ann worked as a bank teller for 46 years. She loved her children and grandchildren fiercely. She was also a grandmother to many neighborhood kids she loved dearly. She was always passionate and energetic about spending time with her family. She shared her love for camping, swimming, sight-seeing, and traveling with them all, but nothing compared to her love of music. It “tickled her right good” to watch them play instruments and sing. She tapped her toes and sang along to every note she heard. It wouldn’t be a surprise to learn that she tapped her toes right into heaven.
She played piano for her church, Calvary Baptist, in Rose Hill, VA, where she was also saved many years ago. She played in many churches in the area and many community events. Known as “Honky Tonk Billie” to her friends, she looked forward to “going to music” every chance she had. She played the piano for close to 80 years. She had a style that is unmatched. If she didn’t know it, she would “jump in there and hang on”. There wasn’t much that music couldn’t fix for her. No doubt, the highlight of her musical ecstasy is now the Heavenly Choir.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 5, at Robinette Funeral Home in Rose Hill. A service celebrating her life will begin at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Ronnie Sizemore officiating. Music will be provided by her friends and bandmates. A graveside service will follow in Morgan Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Rose Hill is serving the Williams family.