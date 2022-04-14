GRAY - Billie Ann Travis Arnold, age 75 of Gray, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Alfred and Beulah Mae Travis, born to them on September 21, 1946 in Jonesborough, Tennessee. Billie was of the Baptist faith. She worked for Texas Instruments from 1976 until 1992, when she then started working for Ryder Transportation until 2007. Billie then started working for Honda of Kingsport until her retirement in 2011. Billie enjoyed working, and even after retirement, she decided to come back to Honda of Kingsport in 2014 part-time, and continued to work there until December of 2021.
Billie enjoyed bowling, reading, working puzzles, bird watching and feeding animals around her home. But most of all, Billie loved her family and spending time with them.
Along with her parents, Billie is preceded in death by a sister, Carole Penix; an aunt and uncle, Ima Jo and Jr. Odham, and another uncle, Reed Bailey.
Billie is survived by her loving family; her niece, Scottie Burchfield, her great-niece, Brandie Bordies (Damien William), her great-great-niece, Alyssa Bordies, great-great-nephew, Damien M. Bordies; an aunt, Frances Bailey; her cousins; Deborah Jennings (Tom), Matthew Jennings (Emily) and their sons, Harper and Townes; Lucas Jennings (Lauren), Thomas Jennings, Sharlene Strahl (Jim), Alex Strahl (Brittany), Nick Strahl, and Jeff Bailey (Barbara.) Billie is also survived by many other relatives and friends left behind to cherish her memory.
A committal service for Billie Ann Arnold will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. in the chapel mausoleum of Washington County Memory Gardens with Tom Jennings officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 9:50 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, Billie requested that memorial contributions be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Arnold Family.