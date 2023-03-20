Billie A Fletcher Mar 20, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PORT ORANGE, FL - Billie A Fletcher passed from this earth into Heaven's Gates on March 17, 2023 in Port Orange, FL at the age of 83.Billie was born January 5, 1940 to Mr. and Mrs. L.C. Fagan. She also had three siblings Peggy, Linda and Larry.She married her high-school sweetheart, Larry W. Fletcher, on October 10, 1958. Their happy marriage lasted 61 wonderful years. They had two children, Michael Wayne and Lori Anne.Billie was a homemaker, wife, mother, best friend, confidant and my partner in crime. She gave too much, loved to hard and helped all who crossed her path. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her son.She leaves behind her daughter Lori Anne; daughter-in-law, kathryn, and grandson James Baxter, IV, her siblings, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.Family will receive friends Thursday March 23, 2023 from 12-2 at East Lawn Funeral Home Kingsport TN, with a funeral to follow at 2 PM. A burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park same day.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Fletcher family Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Ethnology LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you