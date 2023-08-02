Billee Gambill Moore, age 92, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Billee was born in Chapel Hill, NC, on October 13, 1930, to the late Sidney B. and Myrtle Reeves Gambill. She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Dr. John H. Moore.
She attended Westminster College and University of Pittsburg in Pennsylvania where she studied Education. Alongside her father, Billee waged a 20 - year campaign to save the New River, the second oldest River in the world, which ran through her ancestral land in Ashe County, NC. The river was slated to be dammed for hydroelectric power which would have submerged most of her family’s land. The battle was won, and the New River was adopted into the Scenic River System.
Billee used her creativity and cleverness in every area of her life. While managing the “Cracker Jacks” and the “Off-Broadstreet Players” she wrote several Murder Mystery plays and songs. Children’s books and poems were always written with a play on words which could not be matched. She jokingly said that she was thinking of writing a book about her life and titling it, “From the Outhouse to Outer Space.” Billee and a friend birthed a bus touring business called “Guest Tours” which she enjoyed mostly because she could hold her audience captive with her witty stories. She also created another story-telling event called the “Witches Wynd” which has been held at Exchange Place for years. She was a faithful member of Exchange Place and during her years of volunteering, she created a Hijacking/Shot-Gun Wedding skit which drew tours from all over the U.S. Laughter was Billee’s intention in every aspect of her life. She was also an active member of Preston Hills Presbyterian Church while serving as an Elder.
Billee is survived by her children, Lianne Reeves Moore, David C. Moore (Cammie), Andrew Scott Moore (Theresa), Stephen B. Moore (Andrea), her grandchildren, Sidney Moore, Katie Bentley (Gavin), Joshua Moore, Erin Andrews Smith (Derek), great-grandchildren, Emily and Caleb Smith, her brother, Rick Gambill (Sandie), nephews Todd Gambill (Jeannie), Robert Gambill (Kerri), Jeff Warner (Suzanne), and niece Valerie Warner (Bill), including several great-nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life service at Preston Hills Presbyterian Church, on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 11 AM, with Pastor Rich Fifield officiating. Immediately following the service there will be a reception in the Fellowship Hall.
Billee was a strong, beautiful, and brave woman, who has left her mark in our lives and in her world. Her life was well-lived, and we will remember her with love, admiration, and joy, knowing that she is indeed in Heaven and that we will see her again. She is greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made in Billee’s honor to: “Exchange Place, a Living History Farm,” 4812 Orebank Road, Kingsport, TN, 37664, www.exchangeplacetn.org. and/or Preston Hills Presbyterian Church, 470l Orebank Road, Kingsport, TN 37664, www.prestonhills.church.