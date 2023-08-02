Billee Gambill Moore, age 92, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Billee was born in Chapel Hill, NC, on October 13, 1930, to the late Sidney B. and Myrtle Reeves Gambill. She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Dr. John H. Moore.

She attended Westminster College and University of Pittsburg in Pennsylvania where she studied Education. Alongside her father, Billee waged a 20 - year campaign to save the New River, the second oldest River in the world, which ran through her ancestral land in Ashe County, NC. The river was slated to be dammed for hydroelectric power which would have submerged most of her family’s land. The battle was won, and the New River was adopted into the Scenic River System.

Recommended for you