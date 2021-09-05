NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Bill Ramsay, 79, formerly of Kingsport, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, in North Little Rock, Arkansas, following a lengthy illness.
Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
