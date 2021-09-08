NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Bill Ramsay, 79, formerly of Kingsport, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, in North Little Rock, Arkansas, following a lengthy illness.
The family will receive friends from 10:45 – 11:45 am Friday, September 10, 2021, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the Fireside Room. A Graveside Service will follow at 12:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Section A. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Due to COVID, the family requests masks be worn, and social distancing observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner s Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 3360 or online at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org
The care of Bill Ramsay and his family has entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.