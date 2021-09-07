NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Bill Ramsay, 79, formerly of Kingsport, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, in North Little Rock, Arkansas, following a lengthy illness.
Mr. Ramsay was born in Greeneville, TN, lived in Kingsport for several years and had lived in North Little Rock Arkansas for the past 42 years. He worked at General Shale, Kingsport, TN for 11 years and retired from Columbia Machines as a Sales Rep. in 2008.
Mr. Ramsay enjoyed anything outdoors, camping and hiking. He also enjoyed woodworking and making furniture for his daughters. Mr. Ramsay loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ethel Davis Ramsay, Sr.; sister, Frances Bostwick and brother, Bob Ramsay.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 53 years, Carolyn Jennings Ramsay; daughters, Kim Hunt, Karen Davis and husband, Kevin and Kathy Jendrejas and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Grace Davis, Merida Jendrejas and Milo Jendrejas; sister, Mary Boudrie; brother, Richard Ramsay and wife, Judy; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10:45 – 11:45 am Friday, September 10, 2021, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the Fireside Room. A Graveside Service will follow at 12:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Section A. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Due to COVID, the family requests masks be worn, and social distancing observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner s Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 3360 or online at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org
The care of Bill Ramsay and his family has entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.