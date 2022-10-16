Bill R. Dodson Oct 16, 2022 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Bill R. Dodson, 90, of Kingsport, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Friday, October 114, 2022, at his residence with his loving daughter, Sandy by his side.The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.The Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Section A. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Bill R. Dodson and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you