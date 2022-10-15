Bill R. Dodson Oct 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Bill R. Dodson, 90, of Kingsport, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Friday, October 114, 2022, at his residence with his loving daughter, Sandy by his side.He was born October 3, 1932, in Rutledge, TN to the late Robert E. Dodson, Sr. and Trula Smith Dodson.Bill was a loving and devoted son, husband, father and brother who made family his main priority.He was a licensed funeral director and embalmer in the Tri-Cities area for over twenty-five years where he managed several funeral homes and cemeteries.Bill retired as a sales representative for Clarksburg/Aurora Casket Company following twenty-five years of service.He was an avid UT sports fan and loved attending Southern Gospel music concerts.Bill was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force and attended the Baptist church. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-six years, Betty L. Dodson; brothers, Robert E. Dodson, Jr. and John A. Dodson.Those left to cherish Bill’s memory are his daughter, Sandy Dodson; brother-in-law, Robert E. Johnson and wife, Bonnie; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.The Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Section A. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Bill R. Dodson and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bill R. Dodson Sandy Dodson Christianity Work Commerce Robert E. Dodson Sr. Kingsport Betty L. Dodson Care Robert E. Johnson Recommended for you