Bill Pyle, 71 passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at Holston Valley on November 13, 2020. He retired from AEP after 38 years as a lineman. Bill attended Homeland Baptist Church.
Anyone who knew Bill knows he loved to poke at people and give them a hard time. Through his care, he developed a great relationship with the doctors and staff at Fresenius Kidney Care West, the dialysis team and D500 at Holston Valley. He had a nickname for everyone. The family wants to express their heartfelt appreciation for everything that was done to care for Bill.
He was preceded in death by his parents, JM and Ruth Pyle; sister, Brenda LaValle; brother, Jerry Pyle; nephew, Joey LaValle; father and mother in law, Bordie and Sybil Lane.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Teresa Pyle; daughter, Misty Vaughn and husband Shannon; one granddaughter, who was his pride and joy, Piper Vaughn and boyfriend Skyler Fields; several cousins and a host of friends; special friend, Dennis Robinson.
A Celebration of Life will held at a later date. In lieu of flowers Bill has requested donations to be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) of East Tennessee in his name. 105 Westpark Dr. Ste, 415, Brentwood TN 37027
Psalm 34:18 The LORD is nigh unto them that are of a broken heart; and saveth such as be of a contrite spirit.