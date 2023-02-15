PINE GROVE COMMUNITY - Bill Lawson, 76, of Pine Grove Community, went to be with the Lord, early Tuesday morning, February 14, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center, following a brief illness. Bill was born in Sullivan County and lived in the Kingsport area since early childhood. Bill attended Sullivan High School and then joined the U.S. Army. After military, he has resided in the Pine Grove Community, where he was a livestock dealer. Bill was a member of Pine Grove Freewill Baptist Church.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Della Livesay Lawson; siblings, Mildred Wallen, Joyce Bellamy, Wayne, Henry, Carson, and Harold Lawson.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Lawson; sons, Wayne Lawson, Mike Lawson and wife Tracy; six grandchildren, Logan, Brandon, Gavin, Justin, Allison, Jessica; brothers, Charlie Lawson, Ralph Lawson; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends, Friday, February 17, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Pete Smith officiating. Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Pine Grove Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his sons and grandsons.