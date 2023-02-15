PINE GROVE COMMUNITY - Bill Lawson, 76, of Pine Grove Community, went to be with the Lord, early Tuesday morning, February 14, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center, following a brief illness. Bill was born in Sullivan County and lived in the Kingsport area since early childhood. Bill attended Sullivan High School and then joined the U.S. Army. After military, he has resided in the Pine Grove Community, where he was a livestock dealer. Bill was a member of Pine Grove Freewill Baptist Church.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Della Livesay Lawson; siblings, Mildred Wallen, Joyce Bellamy, Wayne, Henry, Carson, and Harold Lawson.

