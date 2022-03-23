Church Hill -- Bill Lane, 79, went to be with the Lord Tuesday (March 15, 2022) after a brave battle with cancer.
Born May 11, 1942 in Kingsport, Bill was a retired sportswriter with the Kingsport Times-News for almost 50 years. He wrote the Famous Major Hoople column for 47 years as a combination of football predictions and entertainment. He was named sportswriter of the year in both the state of Virginia and the state of Tennessee. Bill cared for the people and was an inspiration to so many. It was believed that he may have had a hand in 2500 scholarships. He attended State Line Baptist Church.
He was very proud of his two sons and their accomplishments.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Everett and Lucille Bellamy Lane; one sister, Eloise Christian; two brothers, Carl and Jimmie Lane.
Surviving are his loving wife of 58 years, Rita Gray Lane, of the home; two sons, Marty Lane (Debbey), Gate City, VA, and Shannon Lane (Karen), DeLand, Fl; one grandson, Christopher Lane (Angela); one great-grandson, Shane Lane; two sisters, Rowena Johnson, Johnson City and Karen Kojima, San Andreas, Calif.; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 pm Saturday, March 26, 2022 at State Line Baptist Church, 310 West Carters Valley Rd, Kingsport, TN.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6:00 pm in the sanctuary with Rev. Tony Kilgore, Toonie Cash, Rev. Larry Smith and Tanner Cook officiating.
The service may be viewed via livestream by visiting https://www.facebook.com/SLBCKpt/ or
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzeSijBLDUYO90-aMg7767Q.
To learn more about the legacy of Bill Lane, please click on the link below:
https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://www.timesnews.net/news/appalachian_highlands/longtime-times-news-sportswriter-bill-lane-dies-at-79/article_be9bc60b-c109-57ad-8b31-dd0e2a868f7f.html__;!!OH7Jjwzyk1GPUgacbQ!ur1UzzSKo8a0amc2gtk14AEsk-goab19IbIYOmlc0oPmMvzzWntTkE5zdxZZhD0fiPEcwnZrW6veeI8fjTm9Qvc$
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Lane family.