CHURCH HILL, TN -- Bill Lane, 79, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
CHURCH HILL, TN -- Bill Lane, 79, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription