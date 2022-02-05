Bill Jones died on January 28, 2022 after a fall on Ocracoke Island in North Carolina.
Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years, Lida Inge Wylie Jones, and his three sons (Geoff, Christopher, David) and their families. Geoff, Erin, Shannon (17) and Sydney (14) live near Denver. Christopher, Sharon, Alex (16) and Owen (13) live near Boston. David and Jennifer live in San Francisco. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and an extended family he loved dearly.
George William "Bill" Jones, Jr. was born on December 13, 1944 in Birmingham, Alabama to George and Alice Jones. He is predeceased by his parents and his sisters Alice and Patsy.
Bill grew up in Talladega, Alabama. He attended Indian Springs High School. He received a B.A. from Davidson College, an M.Div. from Columbia Seminary, and a D.Div. from Louisville Seminary.
Bill served as a pastor at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church (Kingsport, TN), Covenant Presbyterian Church (Johnson City, TN), and Balmoral Presbyterian Church (Memphis, TN). He taught a faith of tolerance for all people no matter who they were or what they believed.
Stories from Bill can be heard on YouTube at the channel "Bill Jones, Storyteller."
Bill and Lida retired on Ocracoke Island, where he loved walks on the beach, sunsets, island birds, and most of all, the community.
Bill's life was full of joy, especially from backcountry canoe trips, movies, music, reading, but most of all from family and friends. Everyone who knew him loved him and he loved us all.
A celebration of Bill's life is planned for March 26, 2022 on Ocracoke Island.
Donation suggestions can be found via social media.