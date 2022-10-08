CHURCH HILL – Bill J. Philyaw, 78, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Bill was born on October 30, 1943, to the late Burr W. and Margaret Philyaw. He was a lifelong resident of Sullivan and Hawkins County. Bill was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Mt. Carmel for 46 years. He was employed at Anderson Ford, Sherwood Chevy in Johnson City then he opened up Philyaw Body works in 1978. His greatest loves were God, his family, and his country. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved working on vehicles. Bill never met a stranger and loved to have fun.

