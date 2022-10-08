CHURCH HILL – Bill J. Philyaw, 78, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 7, 2022.
Bill was born on October 30, 1943, to the late Burr W. and Margaret Philyaw. He was a lifelong resident of Sullivan and Hawkins County. Bill was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Mt. Carmel for 46 years. He was employed at Anderson Ford, Sherwood Chevy in Johnson City then he opened up Philyaw Body works in 1978. His greatest loves were God, his family, and his country. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved working on vehicles. Bill never met a stranger and loved to have fun.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Loretta Philyaw; mother and father-in-law, Fred and Maysie Roberts.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 49 + years, Brenda Philyaw; children, Susan Smith (Billy), Phillip Philyaw, and Angela McPheron (Chad); grandchildren, Joey Philyaw, A.J. Smith, Hunter Smith, Harlie Smith, John McPheron, and Jenna McPheron; brother, Jim Philyaw; a host of extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Mt. Carmel. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM with Rev. Todd Haley officiating. Music will be provided by Lighthouse Quartet. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 11 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be family.
A special thank you to the Ballad Home Health and Hospice House Staff for all of the love and care they provided him.